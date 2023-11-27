Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian DMs to meet in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Defense Ministers Zakir Hasanov, Yasar Guler and Juansher Burchuladze will be held today in Baku.
Azerbaijani media reported that the ministers will discuss prospects for the development of military cooperation between the three countries, conduction of joint exercises and other issues.
The recent meeting in a similar format was held in February 2023 in Kars.
