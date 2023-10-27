Overchuk says Azerbaijan and Iran build roads bypassing Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said today that the issue of Armenia’s participation in the “North-South” international transport corridor “by building a road through Meghri is not considered now due to the lack of a clear position from Armenia.”

“They have not formed so far a final position regarding the road that was planned through Meghri,” Interfax quoted Overchuk as saying.

“Azerbaijan and Iran have actually begun the construction of a highway that will run along the southern bank of the Arax River bypassing Armenia, and signed a memorandum on the construction of a railroad through the territory of Iran bypassing Armenia, it will simply run along the other bank of the river,” the Russian deputy prime minister said.

He noted that the option of building a road bypassing Armenia through Iran to Nakhchivan with entry to the border with Turkey differs slightly in length from the road through Zangezur.

“It was estimated that the railroad through Armenian territory will be 42 km, as far as I know, the railroad through Iranian territory is about 50 km, that’s the whole difference: two bridges and 8 km,” Overchuk said.