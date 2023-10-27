Iran’s president receives Ararat Mirzoyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi received today in Tehran Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“The interlocutors noted with satisfaction the high-level political dialogue established between the two neighboring and friendly countries, which is based on mutual respect and the thousand-year-old brotherhood of the two peoples,” Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Ebrahim Raisi also discussed regional and international security issues.