Turkish F-16 jets arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in exercise

Yerevan /Mediamax/. F-16 jets of the Turkish Air Force arrived in Azerbaijan today to participate in the “Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023” exercise.

The joint Azerbaijani-Turkish exercise will be held from October 23 to 25 in Baku, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and “liberated territories”.

“The primary purpose of the exercise will be to ensure combat coherence in the interaction of troops, improvement of management, exchange experience and increase of the professionalism of personnel,” the Turkish defense ministry said in a news release.