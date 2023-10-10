Turkish FM arrives in Shushi

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Shushi today.
Azerbaijani media report that Fidan is attending the 27th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
The ECO countries are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.
