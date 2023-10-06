Iranian minister visits Zangelan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash arrived in Zangelan today, Azerbaijani media report.

The guest was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

“Shahin Mustafayev informed about the ongoing rehabilitation and construction works, spoke about the new transport infrastructure created in the territory of East Zangezur,” the news release says.