Russian MFA representatives discuss the opening of Consulate General in Goris

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry discussed with the Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan the prospects of the early opening of Russia’s Consulate General.

“The prospects for the early opening of a new Russian consular office, which will significantly simplify access to consular services for Russian citizens living in the south of Armenia, were discussed,” TASS quotes the statement of the Russian Embassy in Armenia.

 

The embassy also noted that the new consulate general will contribute to the further strengthening of Russian-Armenian relations and stabilization of the situation in the region.

