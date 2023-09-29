Turkey’s Security Council discusses situation in the South Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The situation in the South Caucasus was discussed at a meeting of the Turkey’s National Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A statement following the meeting held on September 28 reads, in particular:

“Armenia was reminded that the path to lasting peace in the South Caucasus can only be paved with the unconditional restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and the fulfillment of obligations under the agreements, which will contribute to the prosperity of all countries in the region.”