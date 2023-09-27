Azerbaijan reports about its casualties - Mediamax.am

Azerbaijan reports about its casualties


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan lost 192 servicemen in Artsakh from September 19 to 20.

The Azerbaijani Health Ministry has published this data today.

 

According to it, 511 soldiers were injured.

