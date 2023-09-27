Azerbaijan reports about its casualties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan lost 192 servicemen in Artsakh from September 19 to 20.
The Azerbaijani Health Ministry has published this data today.
According to it, 511 soldiers were injured.
Photo: trend.az
