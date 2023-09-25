Pashinyan speaks about “reliable dialogue” with Iran’s president

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani that the two countries should maintain active communication in the difficult time for the region.
At the meeting Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that there is a reliable dialogue with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, which contributes to the consistent deepening of the Armenian-Iranian interaction.
“The Ambassador once again emphasized the clear position of the Iranian side about the defense of Armenia’s territorial integrity. He expressed concern for the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and emphasized the need to protect the security and rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the government’s press office said in a news release.
