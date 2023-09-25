Pashinyan speaks about “reliable dialogue” with Iran’s president - Mediamax.am

612 views

Pashinyan speaks about “reliable dialogue” with Iran’s president


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani that the two countries should maintain active communication in the difficult time for the region.

At the meeting Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that there is a reliable dialogue with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, which contributes to the consistent deepening of the Armenian-Iranian interaction.

 

“The Ambassador once again emphasized the clear position of the Iranian side about the defense of Armenia’s territorial integrity. He expressed concern for the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and emphasized the need to protect the security and rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the government’s press office said in a news release.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | September 25, 2023 17:38
6650 forcibly displaced persons enter Armenia from Artsakh

Region | September 25, 2023 17:12
Pashinyan speaks about “reliable dialogue” with Iran’s president

Foreign Policy | September 25, 2023 16:57
Russian MFA: Nikol Pashinyan “is making a huge mistake”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023