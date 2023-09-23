Azerbaijan describes attempts to hinder “reintegration of Karabakh Armenians” as “useless”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the statement of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, saying that it “deliberately distorts the realities”.

“Open disregard by the EU of constructive discussions between central Azerbaijan’s authorities and representatives of the Armenians of Karabakh held in Yevlakh attests to the narrow political purposes of certain circles within the EU,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Josep Borrell stated on September 21 that the “European Union condemns the military operation by Azerbaijan against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh and deplores the casualties and loss of life caused by this escalation”.

“The EU calls on Azerbaijan to allow immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access to the population in need, including through a full re-opening of the Lachin corridor in line with the ICJ Orders of February and July 2023. The humanitarian actors should be able to operate freely. The EU and its Member States stand ready to provide urgent humanitarian assistance.

The EU calls on Baku and Karabakh Armenians to urgently engage in a comprehensive and transparent dialogue.

Azerbaijan bears the responsibility to ensure the rights and security of the Karabakh Armenians, including their right to live in their homes without intimidation and discrimination. Forced displacement of the civilian population through military or other means will be met with a strong response by the EU.

The EU stands ready to take appropriate actions in the event of a further deterioration of the situation”, EU High Representative said.