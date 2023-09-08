Baku denies allegations about concentration of troops

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry described today the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about concentration of Azerbaijani troops on the border of the two countries and in Karabakh as "political manipulation.”

“The accusations voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the cabinet session on September 7 according to which Azerbaijan is aggravating the military-political situation in the region and has allegedly concentrated forces on the territory are an integral part of another fake political manipulation by the Armenian side,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

It notes that “the real threat to security in the region is continued military and political provocations by Armenia, its territorial claims to Azerbaijan and the Armenian armed forces still not withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan despite the assumed commitments.”

“In order to establish peace and security in the region, Armenia must abandon its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, put an end to military and political provocations, and stop obstructing the achievement of successful results in the peace treaty negotiation process,” the commentary reads.