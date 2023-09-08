Pashinyan says about a danger of “new explosion” in the region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the military-political situation in our region has become significantly tense during the last week.”

“The reason is that for days Azerbaijan has been accumulating troops on the contact line with Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh has reached its peak. It is obvious that with these actions, Azerbaijan demonstrates its intention to launch a new military provocation against Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet sitting.

He said that the situation demands serious steps from the international community, member states of the UN Security Council “to prevent a new explosion in our region.”

“Armenia is committed to the agreements reached in Brussels in 2021, Prague in 2022 and Brussels in 2023, as well as to the trilateral statement signed in Moscow in 2020.

Armenia is ready and wants to sign a treaty on peace and normalization of relations with Azerbaijan. We express our commitment to the peace agenda,” the Armenian premier concluded.