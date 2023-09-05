Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan plans to supply drinking water to Baku from Lachin.

Representative from the “Amelioration and Water Management” organization Dilgam Sharifov told Trend that it has been envisaged by the project of construction of the “Hakarichay” reservoir the main pipelines departing from which will provide drinking water to the Shushi, Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, and Aghdam districts as well as the city of Baku.

According to him, the preparation of a feasibility study and construction documentation for the creation of the reservoir began on December 22, 2022, and it is planned to be completed by October 22, 2024.

He noted that as a result of the launch of the project, it will be possible to provide drinking water to about three million people.