Azerbaijan gives no response to Armenia’s peace treaty proposals so far

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said today that "so far Azerbaijan has not responded to the latest proposals of the Armenian side regarding the peace treaty.”

Speaking with reporters, he said that there is no agreement on a new trilateral meeting of the deputy prime ministers.

“Currently, some issues are being discussed, but there is no clear agreement at the moment.

The general background on unblocking should be favorable. What unblocking can we speak about if there is no stability and peace? After all, unblocking is also a peace process,” Mher Grigoryan said.