Pashinyan: Baku plans to unilaterally open the Lachin Corridor


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that Armenia handed over to Azerbaijan new proposals on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Armenia is committed to the peace agenda,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

 

At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan noted that “Azerbaijan’s main goal is to remove Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh by ethnic cleansing.”

 

“We have received reliable information that plans are being developed to open the Lachin Corridor in one direction only to allow exit from Nagorno-Karabakh, but not entry. Azerbaijan’s goal is the ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, be it through starvation, famine, military operation or other means,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

