Pashinyan: Baku plans to unilaterally open the Lachin Corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that Armenia handed over to Azerbaijan new proposals on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“Armenia is committed to the peace agenda,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.
At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan noted that “Azerbaijan’s main goal is to remove Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh by ethnic cleansing.”
“We have received reliable information that plans are being developed to open the Lachin Corridor in one direction only to allow exit from Nagorno-Karabakh, but not entry. Azerbaijan’s goal is the ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, be it through starvation, famine, military operation or other means,” said Nikol Pashinyan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.