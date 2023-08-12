Pashinyan urges Baku not to nullify the possibility of peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called today on Azerbaijan “to refrain from steps aimed at nullifying the historical possibility of establishing peace.”

“No explanation is given for blocking the entry of humanitarian cargoes into Nagorno-Karabakh. If for a moment we do not consider this practice in the context of Azerbaijan’s open policy to subject the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide, there is no other explanation why humanitarian cargoes are not allowed to enter Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said at the cabinet meeting.

Pashinyan noted that the best way out of the created situation is the lifting of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockage of the Lachin corridor and launching the Stepanakert-Baku dialog within the framework of the international mechanism.

He reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda.