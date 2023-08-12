Pashinyan urges Baku not to nullify the possibility of peace - Mediamax.am

1584 views

Pashinyan urges Baku not to nullify the possibility of peace


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called today on Azerbaijan “to refrain from steps aimed at nullifying the historical possibility of establishing peace.”

“No explanation is given for blocking the entry of humanitarian cargoes into Nagorno-Karabakh. If for a moment we do not consider this practice in the context of Azerbaijan’s open policy to subject the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide, there is no other explanation why humanitarian cargoes are not allowed to enter Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said at the cabinet meeting.

 

Pashinyan noted that the best way out of the created situation is the lifting of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockage of the Lachin corridor and launching the Stepanakert-Baku dialog within the framework of the international mechanism.

 

He reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | August 12, 2023 10:27
Armenia appealed to the UN Security Council with the request to convene an emergency meeting

Region | August 11, 2023 11:33
Pashinyan urges Baku not to nullify the possibility of peace

Army and Police | August 11, 2023 10:56
Soldier dies from a gunshot wound in Armenia
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023