Armenia and Georgia to engage in high level dialogue on strategic issuesArmenia and Georgia to engage in high level dialogue on strategic issues - Mediamax.am

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia and Georgia aim to engage in high level dialogue on strategic issues.

Armenian government’s news release reads this.

 

Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili met in Batumi on July 7.

 

“With a common commitment to contribute to regional stability and prosperity, Armenia and Georgia aim to engage in High Level Dialogue on strategic issues, which will provide an additional impetus for effective cooperation while contributing to regional peace and stability”, the news release informs.

Armenia and Georgia to engage in high level dialogue on strategic issues

