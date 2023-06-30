Pashinyan: There is high risk of destabilization in the South Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged the international community to take practical steps to ensure the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“Meanwhile the Lachin corridor remains illegally blocked, tonight as a result of Azerbaijani attack with the use of UAVs there are 4 casualties. There is high risk of destabilization in the South Caucasus,” Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.