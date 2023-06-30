Pashinyan: There is high risk of destabilization in the South Caucasus - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan: There is high risk of destabilization in the South Caucasus


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged the international community to take practical steps to ensure the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Meanwhile the Lachin corridor remains illegally blocked, tonight as a result of Azerbaijani attack with the use of UAVs there are 4 casualties. There is high risk of destabilization in the South Caucasus,” Pashinyan wrote on Twitter.

