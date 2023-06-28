Pashinyan and Iran’s president discuss regional issues

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi discussed regional developments during a telephone conversation.
Government’s press office reports that Nikol Pashinyan and Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi also touched upon issues related to the further development of relations between Armenia and Iran as well as agenda issues.
