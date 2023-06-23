Azerbaijan signs contracts to purchase long-range missiles

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that his country continues equipping its own army with new weapons, including long-range missiles.

“Many contracts have already been signed - both for the supply of new UAVs and long-range missiles with great destructive power and high precision,” Aliyev said at the ceremony of presenting battle flag to one of the military units of the Special Forces.

“The Patriotic war was a tremendous victory of the Azerbaijani state, but despite this, after the war, additional steps are being taken to build an army, and there is a great need for this, because the geopolitical situation in the world is aggravating, there are new threats in our region, revanchist forces are raising their heads in Armenia,” he said.