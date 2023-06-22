Consensus on re-operation of the Yeraskh-Horadiz railway section reached

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Vice Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said today that "there is a very important consensus on beginning the process of unblocking with the re-operation of the Yeraskh-Horadiz railway.”

“It is important because it is concrete and it is very clear what the conversation is about. I think there is a final perception that the regulations should be under the jurisdiction and sovereignty of the countries through the territory of which the railway passes,” Mher Grigoryan told the reporters at the Armenian National Assembly.

He believes that the “Azerbaijani side agrees with this version, as it has been announced many times that this issue will not be discussed in any different format.”

“If meetings and discussions are being held, it means that the perception is shared by all the participants. There is a final consensus regarding the re-operation of the Yeraskh-Horadiz section of the railway. All parties have stated about their consent which is a positive solution for the region,” Mher Grigoryan noted.

The Vice Prime Minister also informed that Azerbaijan responded positively to the proposal of the Armenian side to hold a meeting of commissions on border demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“I suppose that we will meet soon,” he said.

Earlier, Vice Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan conveyed to Azerbaijani Vice Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev a proposal to hold a meeting of commissions on border demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, “the purpose of which is, in particular, to discuss current problematic issues that cause tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.”