UN High Commissioner for Human Rights speaks about the Lachin Corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk underlined the importance of free and safe movement through the Lachin corridor and the need to avoid humanitarian impact on civilians.
Volker Türk spoke about this at the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council convened in Geneva.
Referring to the situation in the South Caucasus, he encouraged Armenia and Azerbaijan to accelerate peace efforts “anchored in human rights.”
Volker Türk stressed that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has for years sought access to areas under the control of de facto authorities in the South Caucasus region. He said that people were more vulnerable by the absence of regular monitoring by, and contact with, the UN’s human rights authorities.
