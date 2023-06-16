Erdogan: “Zangezur corridor is issue with Iran not Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated today that “difficulties connected with the Zangezur corridor are not related to Armenia, but Iran.”

“The Zangazur corridor is an issue with Iran, not with Armenia. Iran’s behavior upsets both Azerbaijan and us. Besides, the fees charged per wagon are very high. I hope we will solve the issue soon,” TASS says Erdogan said this upon returning from Azerbaijan.

He noted that “if they approached this positively, today Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Iran would be integrated with each other, both by road and by rail, and perhaps a Beijing-London line would be opened.”