Erdogan: “Zangezur corridor is issue with Iran not Armenia” - Mediamax.am

2121 views

Erdogan: “Zangezur corridor is issue with Iran not Armenia”


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated today that “difficulties connected with the Zangezur corridor are not related to Armenia, but Iran.”

“The Zangazur corridor is an issue with Iran, not with Armenia. Iran’s behavior upsets both Azerbaijan and us. Besides, the fees charged per wagon are very high. I hope we will solve the issue soon,” TASS says Erdogan said this upon returning from Azerbaijan.

 

He noted that “if they approached this positively, today Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Iran would be integrated with each other, both by road and by rail, and perhaps a Beijing-London line would be opened.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | June 15, 2023 13:06
Azerbaijan bans transportation of all humanitarian cargos through the Lachin corridor

Army and Police | June 15, 2023 10:50
Azerbaijani border guards try to install their flag in Armenia

Foreign Policy | June 15, 2023 10:44
Zakharova: “EU wants to turn Transcaucasia into an arena of confrontation”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023