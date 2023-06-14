Erdogan says Turkey ready to open a consulate in Shushi - Mediamax.am

Erdogan says Turkey ready to open a consulate in Shushi


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during an extended meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that “Turkey is ready to open its consulate general in Shushi.”

“We are ready to open a consulate general in Shushi whenever Baku wants, and that will be our message to the whole world and particularly to Armenia,” TASS says the re-elected president of Turkey said during his visit to Baku.

