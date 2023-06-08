US Ambassador observes tense border situation in Tegh community

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During her visit to Syunik province, US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien traveled to Tegh community “where she observed first-hand the tense situation at the border.”

“Everyone deserves the safety and security a just and durable peace would bring,” the news release of the US Embassy in Armenia reads.

In Syunik Kristina Kvien met with local officials, civil society, and residents who shared their pervasive security concerns.