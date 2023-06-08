Michael Roth: “We don’t want establishment of artificial peace”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Michael Roth, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, visited Armenia within the framework of the regional visit.

After the official meetings, as well as after the meeting with the displaced Armenian women from Artsakh, Michael Roth spoke with journalists.

He emphasized that Germany is jointly involved with the American and French partners in the process of establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“In this sense, our commitment is to ensure lasting peace in the region for the citizens of your country. I urge all responsible political figures of Azerbaijan to respect the decision of the international court and immediately open the Lachin Corridor. The security of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh should be ensured permanently and ethnic cleansing should not be allowed to take place in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Michael Roth said.

Mediamax reporter noted that on the one hand EU-brokered peace talks are underway, on the other, there is continuous aggression, hate speech from the Azerbaijani side, population of Artsakh is under siege, Azerbaijani troops remain in the sovereign territory of Armenia. As to whether “the political circles of Germany have the perception that it is impossible to artificially introduce peace under these conditions,” Michael Roth said:

“We do not want an artificial peace to be established, we are working for a fair and honest peace, and this is also the full demand of the people living in this region. We believe that the negotiations should be continued, and that the arms should be silenced in any case. We must greatly appreciate the brave efforts of the Armenian government to exclude any military action for the benefit of the security and stability in the region.

There is also a feedback regarding mutual recognition of territorial integrity by Armenia and Azerbaijan. This should not be limited to just words, but active steps should be taken in that direction.”