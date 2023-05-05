Parliament speaker says Armenia has no territorial claims to neighbors, expects the same from them

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said today in Ankara that “Armenia and Turkey have launched the process of normalization of relations with certain achievements having been recorded, but still there are many unresolved issues.”

Armenian parliament’s press office reports that Simonyan said this in his remarks at the Parliamentary Assembly of Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

“We hope that in the near future it will be possible not only to carry humanitarian cargo through the land border with Turkey, but to open it for international traffic and trade,” he said.

Referring to the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan against Armenia, Alen Simonyan said:

“Armenia has reaffirmed its foreign policy principles of neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation. We have no territorial claims to our neighbors and expect our neighbors to be guided by that principle as well.”