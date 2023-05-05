Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops meets Azerbaijani DM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received today in Baku the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov.
The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry said in a news release that “the operational situation in the Karabakh economic region, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, was discussed at the meeting.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.