Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops meets Azerbaijani DM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received today in Baku the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov.

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry said in a news release that “the operational situation in the Karabakh economic region, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, was discussed at the meeting.”

