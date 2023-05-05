US disappointed with Turkey’s decision against Armenian airlines

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The US is disappointed with Turkey’s announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight permissions.

Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, said at the briefing.

“U.S. strongly supports Armenia-Turkey normalization, which we believe would be important for not just these two countries but helpful for stability across the region. We note with disappointment Turkey’s announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight permissions.

An agreement that had previously been reached between these two countries to resume air connections had been a very important confidence-building measure – not just between these two countries, but, again, for regional stability broadly. And it’s our sincere hope that Turkey and Armenia can continue to rebuild economic ties and open transportation links as well,” the U.S. State Department representative said.