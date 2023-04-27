Alexander Lentsov appointed commander of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov has been appointed commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This is said in the bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry about the activity of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Mediamax notes that Alexander Lentsov became the fifth commander of the Russian contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh since the deployment of peacekeepers in November 2020.

The first commander was Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, followed by Major General Mikhail Kosobokov, Lieutenant General Gennady Anashkin and Major General Andrei Volkov.