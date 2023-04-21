Problematic section of the border cut by 1.4 km, Pashinyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the problematic section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in Tegh village has been cut by 1.4 km - from 5 km to 3.6 km.”
“Thus, both we and the Azerbaijanis have a common opinion that the border line passes there. This means that Armenian and Azerbaijani border guards are deployed at a certain distance from that border,” Pashinyan said at the National Assembly.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.