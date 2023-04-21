Problematic section of the border cut by 1.4 km, Pashinyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the problematic section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in Tegh village has been cut by 1.4 km - from 5 km to 3.6 km.”

“Thus, both we and the Azerbaijanis have a common opinion that the border line passes there. This means that Armenian and Azerbaijani border guards are deployed at a certain distance from that border,” Pashinyan said at the National Assembly.