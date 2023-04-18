Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises to be held in Kars

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani and Turkish militaries will conduct joint tactical live-fire exercises in Kars.

“A group of servicemen of the Separate Combined Arms Army deployed in the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan departed for Kars to participate in the Heydar Aliyev-2023 joint tactical exercises with live firing, dedicated to the centenary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a news release.

It is noted that the exercises are aimed at ensuring the coordination of the actions of troops in battle, improve command and control, exchange experience and increase the professionalism of personnel.