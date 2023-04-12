Russian MFA says peacekeepers help to defuse the situation on the border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said today that during the shootout near Tegh community, Russian peacekeepers took operational measures to defuse the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
“On April 11, an armed incident took place on the contact line of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border near Tegh community. Unfortunately, according to the available information, there are casualties and wounded.
What happened once again confirms the need for mutual restraint and maintenance of trilateral agreements,” Zakharova said, according to TASS.
