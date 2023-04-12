Aliyev describes the incident at border as Yerevan’s “deliberate provocation”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said today that “the incident on the border with Armenia on April 11 was a deliberate provocation by Yerevan.”

According to TASS, he said this at the meeting with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani.

The Azerbaijani president also said that the peace process with Armenia is proceeding in two directions. According to him, the Azerbaijani side offered to organize meetings in Baku with the Armenians living in the Karabakh region to discuss reintegration issues, as well as various infrastructure projects.

At the same time, he noted that bilateral negotiations on peace treaty and the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are underway.