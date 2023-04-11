OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit the South Caucasus - Mediamax.am

OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit the South Caucasus


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani will visit three South Caucasus countries on 10-13 April.

OSCE press office reports that Osmani will meet with government officials, parliamentarians, and civil society representatives in Tbilisi, Baku and Yerevan.

 

The trip will focus on addressing existing security challenges and promoting peace and stability through dialogue in the South Caucasus region.

