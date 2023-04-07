Turkey calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty urgently

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said today that “Turkey considers it necessary for Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty as soon as possible.”

TASS reports that he said about this in Ankara following the negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

“We discussed the issues on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are for the soonest signing of a peace treaty between the two countries. We will continue consultations on this issue, including with Russia,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Sergey Lavrov, in his turn, said that they welcome the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey that started with Russia’s support and the works carried out for unblocking regional communications.

“We expect that some non-regional partners will not to interfere in these processes, but will work with the parties for strictly observing and fulfilling the trilateral Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani agreements,” the Russian diplomat said.