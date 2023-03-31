Baku describes Iranian general’s statement about ISIS militants as “slanderous”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan described the statement of the Commander of the Ground Forces of Iran Kioumars Heydari about the existence of “Zionist forces” and ISIS militants in Azerbaijan as “slanderous”.

“In his absurd statement, Heydari claims that allegedly “Zionist” forces exist in Azerbaijan and that in the 44-day Patriotic War Azerbaijan used ISIS terrorists brought from Syria and that they are still on the territory of the country.

In response to the accusation we declare that the glorious Azerbaijan army single-handedly liberated the occupied territories and signed a triumphal chronicle,” Interfax-Azerbaijan quotes the ministry’s statement.

Commenting on the Iranian general’s statement that Iran will not allow changes on the border with Armenia, the Azerbaijani ministry stressed that the Iranian side has never made accusatory statements against Armenia, which had been keeping the Azerbaijani lands under occupation for 30 years.

“On the contrary, the Iranian-Armenian brotherhood strengthened during this period. And today it is no secret to anyone that Armenia has two main allies in the world, France and Iran,” the Azerbaijani ministry’s statement runs.