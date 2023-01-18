Yerevan: Azerbaijan stopped discussions of the peace treaty text

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that “wrong are the notions that the Armenian side has stopped, hindered or is not constructive in the peace process, in particular, in the work on the text of the peace treaty.”

“After the illegal closure of the Lachin Corridor, we did not participate in the trilateral meeting in Moscow during which we were supposed to continue the discussions of the draft peace treaty. But we have conveyed our editorial proposals to the Azerbaijani side and now we are waiting for their response, which has not been received yet.

Regardless of the circumstances of the meetings, it is the Azerbaijani side that has stopped the discussions of the text of the peace treaty, and in parallel we see the provocative actions in the Lachin Corridor and the violations of the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement,” Ararat Mirzoyan said at the National Assembly.