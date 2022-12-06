Azerbaijan and Turkey conduct joint military exercises

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani-Turkish large-scale joint military exercises are being held in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that the exercises are held in the territory of Baku as well as the territories of Astara, Jabrayil and Imishli regions.

“According to the scenario, units of the land forces, air force, special forces, engineering troops, rocket and artillery troops of the Azerbaijan army are performing various exercises and combat tasks together with the servicemen of the Turkish armed forces,” the news release issued by the ministry says.

It also notes that during the exercises pontoon bridges will be built over rivers and paratroopers will land into the depths of imaginary enemy.