Iran’s President: New war is inadmissible

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation today with the President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and presented the provocative and aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Government’s press service reports that during the phone conversation Iran’s president noted that a new war in the South Caucasus is inadmissible and that Iran is closely following the developments.

“The president of Iran emphasized that all conflicts in the region should be resolved peacefully, and Iran’s position regarding the territorial integrity of states is clear.

Raisi mentioned the words of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei that Iran’s connection with Armenia should not be endangered, and the communication channels should be under the sovereignty of the states. Iran’s president stressed that his country is ready to support the establishment of peace in the region, adding that the issue of Armenia’s security is important for Iran,” the Government said in a news release.