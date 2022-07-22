Cavusoglu: Ankara “expects concrete steps from Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu stated today that Ankara "expects concrete steps from Armenia” in normalizing bilateral relations.

“We haven’t seen any concrete steps from Armenia yet. It’s time for the administration led by Pashinyan to take positive steps in this direction. Words alone are not enough,” Cavusoglu said on the air of the TRT TV channel, TASS reports.

It should be noted that at the latest meeting of special representatives of Turkey and Armenia in Vienna on July 1, the parties reached an agreement on crossing the Armenian-Turkish land border by citizens of third countries, as well as on organizing direct airlifting of cargoes between Armenia and Turkey.

On July 11, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The leaders emphasized the importance they attach to the bilateral normalization process between their respective countries which will also contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region. In this context, they expressed their expectation for the early implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between the Special Representatives of their countries on July 1”, the statement issued by the Armenian Prime Minister’s press office read.