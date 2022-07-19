The meeting of border demarcation commissions to be held in August - Mediamax.am

928 views

The meeting of border demarcation commissions to be held in August



Yerevan /Mediamax/. The meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral commissions on border demarcation and border security issues will be held in Moscow in August, the office of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan reported.

It was noted that there is still no final agreement on the exact date of the meeting.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | July 19, 2022 12:08
Armenian Armed Forces are withdrawn from Artsakh, Armen Grigoryan confirms

Army and Police | July 18, 2022 17:17
Pashinyan introduces the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff

Foreign Policy | July 18, 2022 16:29
Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service visits Yerevan
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022