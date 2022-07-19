The meeting of border demarcation commissions to be held in August

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral commissions on border demarcation and border security issues will be held in Moscow in August, the office of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan reported.
It was noted that there is still no final agreement on the exact date of the meeting.
