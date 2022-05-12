Pashinyan: “We are doing utmost to promote the peace agenda”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that “our government is currently doing its utmost to promote the peace agenda in the region.”

He said about it at the Peace Palace in The Hague where he took part in the inauguration ceremony of the Armenian khachkar (cross-stone).

“For millennium Armenia and Armenians have strived for peace, as the ultimate goal to live and create in their homeland. Our government is currently doing its utmost to promote the peace agenda in the region, despite the existential threats my nation is still facing.

Khachkar is a masterpiece and symbol of Armenian culture, its essence and has in itself the message of peace, carved in the stone that remains intact during the centuries. This is why the Khachkar was chosen as a gift to the Peace Palace to symbolize generations of Armenians, who contributed to the peace in the world.

With this donation Armenia boldly reiterates its solid commitment to continue its contribution to the peace in our region and worldwide,” Nikol Pashinyan said.