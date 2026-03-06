24% of respondents to vote for the ruling party, 47% did not give a clear answer - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
March 06, 2026
333 views

24% of respondents to vote for the ruling party, 47% did not give a clear answer


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s rating is 20%.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the American International Republican Institute (IRI) from February 3 to 13.

 

The telephone survey sample consists of 1,506 RA citizens aged 18 and above and displaced persons from Artsakh currently residing in Armenia (who may or may not be RA citizens).

 

The rating of Samvel Karapetyan, the leader of Strong Armenia party, is 10%, and the rating of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan is 5%.

 

According to the survey, 68% of participants said they had taken part in the 2021 National Assembly elections. Of them, 47% voted for the Civil Contract party, while 8% voted for the Armenia alliance.

 

When asked, “Which political party or alliance would you vote for if the parliamentary elections were held next Sunday?”, 24% of respondents mentioned Civil Contract, 9% - Strong Armenia, and 3% each – the Armenia alliance and Prosperous Armenia.

 

Meanwhile, 8% of respondents said they would not participate in the elections, 30% were undecided or found it difficult to answer, and 9% refused to respond. Overall, 47% of respondents did not clearly indicate which political force they would support.




Latest news

Politics | March 6, 2026 11:01
24% of respondents to vote for the ruling party, 47% did not give a clear answer

Armenia and the world | March 6, 2026 09:26
Parallels Between the “Real Armenia Ideology” and Soviet and Turkish Approaches to the Diaspora

Region | March 5, 2026 16:44
Azerbaijan’s president reminds Iran of the “Iron Fist”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2026