24% of respondents to vote for the ruling party, 47% did not give a clear answer

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s rating is 20%.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the American International Republican Institute (IRI) from February 3 to 13.

The telephone survey sample consists of 1,506 RA citizens aged 18 and above and displaced persons from Artsakh currently residing in Armenia (who may or may not be RA citizens).

The rating of Samvel Karapetyan, the leader of Strong Armenia party, is 10%, and the rating of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan is 5%.

According to the survey, 68% of participants said they had taken part in the 2021 National Assembly elections. Of them, 47% voted for the Civil Contract party, while 8% voted for the Armenia alliance.

When asked, “Which political party or alliance would you vote for if the parliamentary elections were held next Sunday?”, 24% of respondents mentioned Civil Contract, 9% - Strong Armenia, and 3% each – the Armenia alliance and Prosperous Armenia.

Meanwhile, 8% of respondents said they would not participate in the elections, 30% were undecided or found it difficult to answer, and 9% refused to respond. Overall, 47% of respondents did not clearly indicate which political force they would support.