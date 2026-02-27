Steps to counter “hybrid threats” discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A regular meeting of the Security Council was held chaired by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The government’s press office reported that the participants discussed the ongoing reform process in the Armed Forces of Armenia, measures aimed at countering hybrid threats directed against the Republic of Armenia, as well as issues related to the protection of children on online platforms, including social networks.

In addition to the members of the Security Council, the meeting was attended by Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan.