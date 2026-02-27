Ex-president: “We have to make changes, but I’m not commenting on Armenian politics”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former President and Prime Minister Armen Sarkissian reiterated his recent statement that he does not comment on Armenian politics.

In an interview with Fox 11 Los Angeles, Armen Sarkissian said:

“I made a decision in 2022 when I left Armenian politics. Democracy is not only democratic elections, but checks and balances. A parliamentary republic in Armenia doesn’t have checks and balances.

President doesn’t have any power. My only power was my personality. We have to make changes in Armenia, but I’m not commenting on Armenian politics. There is prime minister, there is government, they are responsible.

I was president, I was trying. Some people were listening, some not. I’m not the president, so I’m not commenting on Armenian matters.”