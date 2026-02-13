“Armenia is moving from the periphery of the world to its center”, PM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, "In a favorable geopolitical environment, sometimes regardless of our will, we gained statehood.”

The government press office reported that he made the statement during a meeting with participants of the “Youth for the Science-Based Future of Armenia” event.

“In my view, all of our policies and decisions in recent years – I can even cite a specific timeframe: all the decisions we have made since 2024, and perhaps even earlier – are directly connected, step by step, to the lessons we have learned from our history,” he said.

“The cycle I am referring to is the following: in a favorable geopolitical environment, sometimes regardless of our will, we gained statehood because the geopolitical situation allowed it. Then the geopolitical situation changed, and once again, regardless of our will, we lost the state. What is the situation today? Today, we have passed through that cycle,” the Prime Minister noted.

“We were within that cycle – whether we would lose or not lose the state. The moment had matured; we reached the culmination of that historical cycle in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, and yet in 2024 a resolution occurred. A shift took place in that historical cycle: at the very moment when we were supposed to lose our state, we did not. By the way, there are even specific months, dates and events related to this – if you are interested, I can share them. As I have had the opportunity to say before, something entirely different is now happening with the Republic of Armenia. At the cost of victims and sacrifices, we have reached a point where Armenia – today, February 12, 2026, yesterday, the day before, tomorrow, and the day after – remains the same, yet without physically moving anywhere, is shifting from the periphery of the world to its center. This is the most important news I am pleased to share with you,” Nikol Pashinyan said.