The prime ministerial candidate of “Strong Armenia” is Samvel Karapetyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The candidate for Prime Minister of the Strong Armenia party is Samvel Karapetyan.

The announcement was made today during the party’s official presentation by Narek Karapetyan, coordinator of the “Our Way” movement.

“People in Armenia today need hope and a strong leader. Under the leadership of Samvel Karapetyan, we will be able to peacefully restore Armenia’s occupied territories, regain a sense of security, and ensure strong and guaranteed peace.

We are confident that together we will turn the wheel of our development. We are confident that we will win and build the Armenia for which we are all fighting,” Narek Karapetyan stated.