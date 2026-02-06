Artsakh leaders sentenced to life and 20 years in prison - Mediamax.am

February 06, 2026
Artsakh leaders sentenced to life and 20 years in prison


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The verdicts in the sham case against the former military and political leaders of Artsakh were announced today in a Baku court.

According to Azerbaijani media, former Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, former Parliament Speaker David Ishkhanyan, former Foreign Minister David Babayan, former Commander of the Artsakh Defense Army Levon Mnatsakanyan, and former Deputy Commander of the Defense Army, Major General David Manukyan, have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

 

Former Artsakh presidents Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan have been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

